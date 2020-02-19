 

Man burned after stove fire breaks out in New London apartment

New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is being treated for burns after he was hurt during an apartment fire in New London on Tuesday night.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Michael Road.

According to the fire marshal, the fire was caused by unattended food on the stove. The stove fire caused the victim to sustain multiple burns.

The unidentified man was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Firefighters said the apartment sustained significant damage.

