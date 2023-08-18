NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police have arrested a suspect in connection to two out of four bank robberies that occurred in the city this month, according to authorities

Police said Kevin Smith, 39, has been charged in connection with the robberies at the Liberty Bank and the CorePlus Federal Credit Union on Aug. 15.

Smith has been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny. Smith is being held on a $250,000 cash-surety bond.

Mugshot of Kevin Smith. (SOURCE: Norwich Police Department)

According to police, Smith is a subject of interest in the robberies at The Dime Bank and Chelsea Groton Bank in Norwich that occurred on Aug. 7. Police said the investigations are ongoing for both bank robberies.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone with information on the investigations to contact Detective Matthew Seidel at 860-886-5561 extension #3138 or the department’s tip line at Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.