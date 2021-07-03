Man charged with driving under the influence during three car motor vehicle accident in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people injured after a three car motor vehicle accident on Jefferson Avenue Saturday.

New London Police said members of both police and fire departments responded to a three car motor vehicle accident on Jefferson Street near the intersection of Broad Street intersection at 4:35 P.M.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, Rafael Pacheco 25 of New London, was driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Pacheco was charged with driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to maintain proper lane, and risk of injury to a minor.