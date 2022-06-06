LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Quaker Hill man was allegedly drunk when he was involved in a crash in Ledyard.

Ledyard police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 near the intersection of River Driver on May 6. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, who police identified as 59-year-old Robert E. Allard, was taken to the William Backus Hospital for injuries.

Investigators said Allard was under the influence of alcohol and had a stainless silver-colored compact 1911 pistol on his person.

Allard turned himself on June 6. He was arrested and charged with DWI, following too close, and carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

He is awaiting arraignment with a cash bond set at $50,000.