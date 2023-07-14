NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a 25-year-old woman from Norwich, was one of the victims whose bodies were discovered at Gilgo Beach in Long Island in 2010-2011.

Authorities say Maureen traveled to New York City in July 2007 and never returned. Her skeletal remains were discovered in 2010 along Ocean Parkway on Long Island.

Jamie Dungfelder said he’s a family friend and Friday’s break in the cold case is a major step in the fight for justice.

“I had seen the news, just happened to walk into the living room, and I was a little blown away because we had been hoping and praying for so long,” Dungfelder said.

Dungfelder said he and Maureen’s sister, Missy Cann, co-founded Stunts for Justice, a stunt-driving event in 2012 that raised awareness and money for the investigation.

“From the years of hearing about Maureen, she was a really good person and had a big smile on her face,” Dungfelder said.

News 8 reached out to Cann for comment. A neighbor tells us she may be in New York.

In a 2012 interview, Cann told News 8 Maureen was a sister and mother of two.

“I was angry initially because someone took my sister’s life, and she was like discarded for three-and-half years,” Cann said.

Maureen was one of four victims known as the “Gilgo Four,” all of whom were believed to have been sex workers who advertised their services online.

Authorities say 59-year-old Rex Heuermann is responsible for three of those deaths — and he is the prime suspect in Maureen’s case.

Mugshot of Rex Heuermann (SOURCE: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office)

“We are working through evidence, a lot of forensic evidence and analyses that are not completed, but once they are completed, we feel good about the case and we’re going to continue to let that process go,” said Raymond Tierney, District Attorney for New York’s Suffolk County.

In all, 10 bodies were discovered in the Gilgo Beach area.

Dungfelder says there must be continued support and prayers for all the victims.

“That justice be served for all the victims and their families,” Dungfelder said. “To say that today, it brings light and hope.”