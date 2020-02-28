Man charged with manslaughter, strangulation in death of half-brother in Plainfield

(The video above is from Coolidge’s arrest)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter and strangulation in the death of his half-brother.

Plainfield police arrested Keith Theodore Coolidge, 37, Friday morning while he was in custody for violating a protective order.

In December 2019, Police found the victim, Keith Calvin Coolidge, unresponsive and at a camper trailer on Community Avenue and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigations reveal the two brothers had an altercation. It turned fatal, and the incident was ruled as a homicide due to strangulation, police say.

Keith T. Coolidge remained in custody and his bond was set to $1 million.