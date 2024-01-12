MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A Milford man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly drove the wrong way on I-395 in Montville, according to state police.

Troop E responded to reports of a wrong-way driver just before 1 a.m. Friday on Route 2A. When troopers arrived in the area, they found a Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound on I-395 Southbound in the area of Exit 11.

State police said troopers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop. Troopers then asked the driver, identified as 62-year-old Robert Sylvester of Milford, to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test which he failed.

Sylvester was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He is scheduled to be arranged in court on Jan. 23.