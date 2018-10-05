Man dies, another charged with murder in New London stabbing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: New London Police

NEW LONDON, Conn.(WTNH) - A man has died after being stabbed during a fight in New London on Thursday.

Police say a passerby witnessed the fight just after 2 p.m. outside of the apartment at 25 Brainard Street and it is believed that it started inside.

A man suffered multiple stab wounds in the fight and was found lying in the road on Brainard Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries early Friday morning. He has not been identified at this time.

That passerby followed the suspect and police were able to apprehend him on South Water Street near City Pier.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Christopher Petteway, of 25 Brainard Street, the same address where the stabbing took place.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault before the victim died. His charges have since been upgraded to murder.

The incident remains under investigation.