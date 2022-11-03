LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well.

A confined space rescue team sent harness down, had the man secure himself so that he could be supported in the water and then used a gas meter to monitor the air quality inside. A rescuer was then lowered into the well to tie a harness around the man.

He was taken to a hospital afterward and authorities had left the scene by 8:30 p.m.