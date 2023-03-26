MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man received a $1.3 million settlement after hitting a cow roaming on Interstate 395 in Montville, according to court documents.

LTKE Law in New Haven said that Stefan Lapkowski received the settlement on March 10 in a New London court. The firm claims that the cow had bolted through a fence to get on the interstate.

In a twist, not only was Lapkowski treated by a Dr. Hamburger, but a jury member with the last name of Burger was released “for personal reasons,” according to the law firm.

Lapkowski was left with medical bills, lost wages and now has post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the firm.

A few days after the verdict, the defendant filed a motion to set aside the judgement because the jury spent less than an hour to come to a decision, according to court records. The request claims that the award “of noneconomic damages is not supported by the evidence” and that the jury had undue prejudice, sympathy, partiality and was possibly corrupted.