NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in what police believe was a targeted attack in Norwich Thursday night, police said.

The Norwich Police Department responded to the area of Rockwell Street and Judd Road for a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, as well as several spent shell casings.

The victim was transported to William W. Backus Hospital and his injuries were classified as non-life threatening, police said.

Police believe this was a targeted attack against the victim.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to reach out to the police tip line at (860) 886-5561 option #4.

