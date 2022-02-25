Stonington, Conn. (WTNH) — A 91-year-old man was killed in an accident involving a plow in Stonington Friday morning.

It happened at the StoneRidge senior living community on Jerry Browne Road at 7:43 a.m., according to Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson.

The man, a resident of StoneRidge, was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Olson said.

He has not been identified yet.

Olson said it was a private plow company for StoneRidge.

The accident is under investigation by the regional accident reconstruction team.

