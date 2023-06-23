The Department of File – Justice logo is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of another man in New London in 2018, the Division of Criminal Justice said.

According to New London State’s Attorney’s Office, a superior court found Christopher Petteway, 47, guilty of the Oct. 4, 2018 murder of Robert Parise and violation of a standing criminal protective order.

The sentencing followed a five-day trial which detailed how Petteway traveled from Bridgeport to confront Parise in New London and stabbed him multiple times.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office hopes that this sentence will bring some comfort to the Parise family for their tragic loss,” State’s Attorney Paul J. Narducci said.