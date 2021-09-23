Man seriously injured after being struck by train in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a train in Norwich Thursday.

Norwich Police and Fire Department, State Police and other first responders responded to the area of Trading Cove Drive and Lucas Park Road in Norwich around 8 p.m. for a report of a person being struck by a train.

Responders learned a man was struck by a New England Central Railroad train as it was crossing the trestle bridge that spans the Trading Cove near the Norwich Uncasville border. First responders quickly located the man near the trestle.

Responders used boats from area fire departments to bring the man to land. He was transported to William W. Backus Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries, police said.

The man has not been identified at this time.

