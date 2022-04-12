NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near Michael Road in New London Tuesday afternoon.

The New London Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street around 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined a man had been taken to the hospital for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said this does not appear to be a random act. Members of the city’s police department investigative services and patrol divisions are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.