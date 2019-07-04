Man seriously injured in Griswold rollover crash

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was seriously injured after his SUV rolled over in Griswold on Wednesday night.

Connecticut State Police say that at 11:17 p.m., Justin Leon Blades, of Griswold, was traveling westbound on Roode Road when he failed to maintain his lane and drove off of the roadway to the left.

His Chevy Tahoe then overturned on its passenger side, injuring Blades.

Life Star responded to the scene and transferred Blades to Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.