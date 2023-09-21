NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is seriously injured after a stabbing Thursday morning in Norwich, according to the Norwich Police Department.

Police received a call for the stabbing around 1:32 a.m. in the 200 block of Boswell Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the man had already driven himself to Backus Hospital. The man was then transported via Lifestar to Hartford Hospital.

Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, has sustained life-threatening injuries. There is no danger to the public and police say they believe the incident was personal.

No further information has been released at this time.

