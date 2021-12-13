Man shot inside Foxwoods Casino parking garage

New London
Posted: / Updated:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot in the Fox Towers parking garage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a male with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Deputy Police Chief Andre Parker said officers are still looking for the suspect.

According to Foxwoods Resort Casino’s President and CEO Jason Guyot, the victim is in stable condition.

Guyot said they are working closely with both state and tribal police. The investigation is ongoing.

