NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) - UPDATE: New London Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Christopher Petteway of 25 Brainard Street, the same address where the stabbing took place. Petteway has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

A man suffers life threatening injuries after being stabbed during a fight in New London.

New London Police Chief Peter Reichard tells News8 a passerby witnessed the fight just after 2 o'clock outside 25 Brainard Street and it is believed the fight started inside an apartment there.

That passerby followed the suspect for a little while and was able to point police who were using canine units in his direction. He was later picked up on South Water Street near City Pier.

In the meantime police found another man suffering multiple life threatening stab wounds while lying in the road on Brainard Street.

He was transported to the hospital and is in surgery.

"We are waiting for state police major crimes unit to come down to help actually to process the crime scene but because it happened... part of it we believe happened indoors we need a search warrant to enter the premises to process... so we'll be working on that also," said Chief Reichard.

Police say this appears to be a domestic incident so there was no threat to the general public.

