Man suspected of stabbing assault barricades himself in home in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suspected in the stabbing assault of another man was arrested by authorities after an hours-long standoff early Saturday morning in New London.

On Friday, authorities responded to a call of an assault with a weapon at 9:15 p.m. at a home in the area of Crescent Street and Riverview Avenue. On scene, officers located a male victim who with laceration and puncture wounds to the areas of his upper front and rear torso.

Continuing the investigation into this incident, authorities learned of a potential suspect and went to a known address for him. At approximately 12:21 a.m., New London Police officers arrived to a residence on Gordon Court where they located the suspect, 38-year-old Daniel Quinones.

According to authorities, Quinones barricaded himself in the residence and made threats against himself and the officers on-scene. As a result officials created a secured perimeter and evacuated surrounding residences to ensure the safety of the area.

New London Police called for assistance from the Connecticut State Police Tactical Team after Quinones went for an extended period with no communication to authorities, or surrender.

At 7:34 a.m., Quinones was taken into custody by assistance of the Tactical Team without incident, and taken to L&M Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information or video of the incidents is asked to contact the New London Police Department at (860)447-5269 Ext. 0, or anonymously through the New London Tips411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).