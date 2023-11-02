NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man wanted for murder charges in Norwich was arrested in Miami on Monday, according to police.

The Miami-Dade Police Department found 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre in a rental car lounge at the Miami International Airport during an unrelated investigation, police said.

Norwich police said Fabre was wanted for the fatal shooting of Camaury Clack, 19, on May 10 on Sandy Lane in Norwich.

Fabre is currently in the custody of the Miami-Dade Police Department while he awaits extradition to Connecticut, police said.