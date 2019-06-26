Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Mary Morrisson elementary in Groton to close in 2021

New London

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Another elementary school in Groton will be shut down.

The Board of Education has voted to close the Mary Morrisson school in 2021. No teachers are expected to be laid off, but the principal and other administrators will no longer be needed.

The closure is part of a bigger plan in town to consolidate schools and save money.

Two other elementary schools are already scheduled to close. Two new ones will be built.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss