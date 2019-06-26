Mary Morrisson elementary in Groton to close in 2021

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Another elementary school in Groton will be shut down.

The Board of Education has voted to close the Mary Morrisson school in 2021. No teachers are expected to be laid off, but the principal and other administrators will no longer be needed.

The closure is part of a bigger plan in town to consolidate schools and save money.

Two other elementary schools are already scheduled to close. Two new ones will be built.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.