MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)- Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police are investigating after an incident involving a firearm near a Foxwoods hotel earlier Saturday morning.

Interim Police Chief George Potts told News 8 that the incident occurred near the Cedar Hotel concourse at around 4 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-396-6662.

Police said they will provide more information once the investigation is completed.