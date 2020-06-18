Mashantucket Pequot tribe celebrates removal of Columbus statue from downtown New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the New London City Council voted unanimously to permanently remove a Christopher Columbus statue from downtown. Wednesday, the Mashantucket Pequot tribe celebrated this significant moment in history.

The statue was taken down after more than 90 years and council members say, while it is no disrespect to the vibrant Italian community in town, it’s about inclusion ofr all.

The Mashantucket Pequot tribe was on hand for the celebration of the statue removal. Some said it was a sore sight and a reminder of their painful history.

The mayor and council called this moment powerful, adding that New London is an example of what unity and inclusion should be.

Also on hand, a hearse bearing the names of George Floyd and several others who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality and intolerance.

News 8 spoke with one of the city council members who said he hopes this moment sends a clear message.

“This is how history should be; this is how it should be taught and this is exactly what our youth should grow up to see,” Curtis Goodwin of New London City Council said, “a reflective melting pot of exactly who they are…This moment was for people who don’t normally get a voice to be seen, to be heard, and to be relevant in a conversation amongst equity.”