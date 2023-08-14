LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and assaulting a police officer.

According to police, officers observed 32-year-old Edmanuel Rivera of Holyoke, Massachusetts traveling without his headlights on around 2:16 a.m. on Route 2 westbound near Foxwoods Casino. He was also seen straddling the center line.

Edmanuel Rivera (Photo Courtesy: Ledyard Police Department)

When police stopped the vehicle, officers were able to smell alcohol coming from Rivera’s breath. Officers then administered a Field Sobriety Test which Rivera did not perform to standard.

Police say they then attempted to take Rivera into custody when he allegedly pulled away and began to fight the officers. After a brief altercation, Rivera then complied and was arrested.

Rivera is facing charges of two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to have lights lit.