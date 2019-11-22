1  of  2
Mayflower II restoration nearing completion in Mystic as historic voyage approaches

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the large workshops at Mystic Seaport are recreating the top masts and arms which still need to go on the Mayflower II. It’s all part of a restoration to get the ship ready for a historic sail.

The ship has been at the Seaport full-time since the fall of 2016 and during that time, about half of the wood on it has been replaced. So a lot of it was work in the hull. In September the boat was launched in the Mystic River where it now sits for the rest of the restoration.

Captain Whit Perry said, “You can see all the masts. Now we are up rigging the ship. We put the masts on since September 7th, the bowsprit, all of the rigging. We have about 150 blocks or pulleys that will actually operate all the sails in the ship.”

Next spring the Mayflower II embarks on an historic sail. It will be heading home to Plimoth Plantation. But before that, it will undergo sea trials in New London. Then, it will head to Boston. The historic part? — It will sail side by side with the USS Constitution into Boston Harbor.

It’s all part of the 400th anniversary commemoration of the landing of the pilgrims here in the new world.

