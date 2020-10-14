Mayor says New London will stay at Phase 3 reopening after Gov. Lamont gives cities option to revert

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of New London announced Wednesday, the city will remain at Phase 3 reopening along with the rest of the state.

Mayor Michael E. Passero said in a statement Wednesday, after considering Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order signed Tuesday allowing cities with high COVID-19 cases to revert to pre-Oct. 8 (Phase 3) COVID-19 health safety restrictions and capacities, New London will remain in Phase 3.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont gives cities, towns ability to revert to Phase 2 restrictions if COVID-19 numbers spike

The mayor’s statement says, in part, “In consultation with our staff and Ledge Light Health District, our City’s health department, we have closely considered our current rate of COVID-19 infections and the information obtained through contact tracing. These efforts have not revealed evidence of significant numbers of COVID-19 transmissions associated with restaurants, churches, or retail venues at this time. It appears that a majority of our recent cases are associated with family and social gatherings, as well as sports-related activities…The data reveals that there would be no significant value in moving back from Phase 3 to Phase 2, and thus I will not be ordering a change for our City at this time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sen. Murphy urges Eastern CT residents to get tested for Covid-19 to stop uptick in cases

News /

'The Beehive Queen' Christine Ohlman to be inducted into New England Hall of Fame during Willimantic drive-in concert

News /

Nurses at Backus Hospital in Norwich go on strike after unsuccessful contract negotiations

News /

Nurses at Backus Hospital in Norwich going on strike

News /

Family demands answers from Colchester nursing home with COVID-19 outbreak

News /

Cars line up for COVID-19 testing at Dodd Stadium following uptick in cases in New London County

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss