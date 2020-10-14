Mayor says New London will stay at Phase 3 reopening after Gov. Lamont gives cities option to revert

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of New London announced Wednesday, the city will remain at Phase 3 reopening along with the rest of the state.

Mayor Michael E. Passero said in a statement Wednesday, after considering Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order signed Tuesday allowing cities with high COVID-19 cases to revert to pre-Oct. 8 (Phase 3) COVID-19 health safety restrictions and capacities, New London will remain in Phase 3.

The mayor’s statement says, in part, “In consultation with our staff and Ledge Light Health District, our City’s health department, we have closely considered our current rate of COVID-19 infections and the information obtained through contact tracing. These efforts have not revealed evidence of significant numbers of COVID-19 transmissions associated with restaurants, churches, or retail venues at this time. It appears that a majority of our recent cases are associated with family and social gatherings, as well as sports-related activities…The data reveals that there would be no significant value in moving back from Phase 3 to Phase 2, and thus I will not be ordering a change for our City at this time.”