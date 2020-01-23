Mayoral task force works to save minor league baseball

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A lot of people are looking forward to the Norwich Sea Unicorns gates opening up for the season. The team has a new name, logo, mascot, and now there is a new effort to try to save it.



That new effort is a mayoral task force which now involves about 27 mayors from the communities affected by Major League Baseball’s proposal to get rid of some off the minor league teams.

About 42 teams in all.

The mayor of Norwich, Peter Nystrom, in the beginning contacted all the other mayors in those communities with the hopes of organizing an effort. He’s happy to be part of this new effort and hopes that it will help save these minor league teams.

“I’d like to think the letters I wrote helped in that respect. Triggered an effort by individuals but it’s working closely with the task force out of Congress to help organize and communicate and really get the message back to the highest level which is the commissioner of baseball that this is a mistake,” said Nystrom.



Despite the uncertainty the Norwich Sea Unicorns which was rebranded just last month will be playing the 2020 season at Dodd Stadium. Opening day is June 21st.