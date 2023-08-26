UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A melee between inmates broke out Friday night at the Corrigan Correctional Institution in Uncasville according to the union representing Correction Officers.

A statement released Saturday by AFSCME Local 1565 President Mike Vargo says there were no life threatening injuries to inmates and no significant injuries to staff during the incident. He says this is the second such incident at the facility in the past year and both have happened during the Governor’s Executive Order and legislatively mandated inmate recreational time.

Vargo says this is another example of increased dangers in Connecticut Correctional facilities since laws changed. He points to Thursday’s assault of an Officer at Cheshire Correctional and the assault of two Officers at Garner Correctional on Tuesday.

Vargo says mandated increased inmate recreational time over the past two years has led to some large inmate altercations that have not been seen since the mid-nineties. He says “This trend cannot continue, and we are once again calling on the state legislature to fix the problem before lives are lost.”

According to the State Police Public Information Office they have not been advised of a State Police response to this incident.

News 8 has also reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment.