Memorial park for Norwich artist, whose life ended in mystery, added to CT Freedom Trail

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, the Ellis Walter Ruley Memorial Park was just added to the Connecticut Freedom Trail. Ruley, who was African American, was a folklore artist who was born in 1882 and died under very mysterious circumstances in 1959.

Throughout his life he created works of art using regular household paint and clapboard wood.

In 1933, he married his second wife Wilhelmina Fox, who was white, and that did cause a lot of controversy at the time.

Fifteen years later, his son-in-law was found dead on the property in a very shallow well and that many years later was ruled a homicide. 

In 1959, Ruley himself was found dead at the bottom of his driveway on a “cold winter’s day.”

“Ellis Ruley and the injustice that happened with the Ruley family have finally been corrected,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, (D) Sprague.

“The Connecticut Freedom Trail documents and designates sites that embody the struggle for freedom and human dignity and celebrate African American Communities,” said Todd Levine, Coordinator for Connecticut Freedom Trail.

Two years after his death, Ruley’s house mysteriously burned down. This is the original foundation. It still stands and so does the desire by many to find out what exactly happened to him at the end of his life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Memorial for Norwich artist, whose life ended in mystery, added to CT Freedom Trail

News /

New aggressive ALS drug trials getting underway in Connecticut, offering hope

News /

Male CT College student arrested for voyeurism

News /

Mystic Aquarium unveils long-term restructuring plan

News /

Colchester Elementary School moving classes online for nearly 2 weeks after 3 positive COVID tests, teacher shortage

News /

Mohegan Sun considered as possible site for bubble play in college basketball

News /
More New London

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss