Memorial park for Norwich artist, whose life ended in mystery, added to CT Freedom Trail

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, the Ellis Walter Ruley Memorial Park was just added to the Connecticut Freedom Trail. Ruley, who was African American, was a folklore artist who was born in 1882 and died under very mysterious circumstances in 1959.

Throughout his life he created works of art using regular household paint and clapboard wood.

In 1933, he married his second wife Wilhelmina Fox, who was white, and that did cause a lot of controversy at the time.

Fifteen years later, his son-in-law was found dead on the property in a very shallow well and that many years later was ruled a homicide.

In 1959, Ruley himself was found dead at the bottom of his driveway on a “cold winter’s day.”

“Ellis Ruley and the injustice that happened with the Ruley family have finally been corrected,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, (D) Sprague.

“The Connecticut Freedom Trail documents and designates sites that embody the struggle for freedom and human dignity and celebrate African American Communities,” said Todd Levine, Coordinator for Connecticut Freedom Trail.

Two years after his death, Ruley’s house mysteriously burned down. This is the original foundation. It still stands and so does the desire by many to find out what exactly happened to him at the end of his life.