MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A memorial service will be held Tuesday for a Connecticut State Police K-9 who was killed in the line of duty in December.

K-9 Broko was shot and killed on Dec. 21 while police were trying to serve a warrant in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington. Officers then shot at the suspect, who later died at a hospital.

Broko died while protecting his handler, state police said. It was the first time a K-9 was shot in the line of duty in Connecticut.

K-9 teams across Connecticut and the New England State Police Administrators Conference are expected to attend the service. K-9 teams nationwide who have trained with the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit have been invited to attend.

The service for K-9 Broko will be held at 10 a.m. at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

It is not open to the public.