Middle school student passes away, New London Public Schools confirms

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Public Schools announced Wednesday the passing of one of their middle school students.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, NLPS said, “It is with deep regret and sadness that I inform you about the recent loss of one of our middle school students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the student.”

The district did not release any information about the identity of the student or the cause of death, but is providing grief resources for the entire district.

For the full statement and grief materials provided by NLPS: https://www.newlondon.org/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=91696371

