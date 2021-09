FILE – In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, a mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, northwest of Minsk, Belarus. Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Stonington are warning residents to stay away from aggressive minks.

The police department put out a recorded phone message to residents. According to police, a mink chased a person on Wednesday.

Minks resemble ferrets, but they are territorial and can be aggressive when approached.

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation has been contacted by Stonington’s Animal Control Officer.