Miss America organizers looking for drivers with convertibles to join annual parade in Mystic

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Organizers of the Miss America competition are looking for anyone in the area that owns a convertible and would be willing to drive it in this year’s “Show Us Your Shoes” parade.

Qualifying drivers who own convertibles will accommodate candidates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as former Miss America titleholders on the parade route.

The parade is happening Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day), from 8 a.m. to noon in Mystic. The route starts at Mystic Aquarium, and it goes to Route 27 via Coogan Boulevard, throughout downtown, and then loops back to the aquarium.

The parade will lead up to the 100th anniversary Miss America competition happening at Mohegan Sun in December.

Drivers must have a valid drivers’ license and liability insurance.

If you are interested in driving your convertible or know someone who might be, contact info@missamerica.org or 609-344-1800. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London native reflects on her experience playing basketball in the Olympics

News /

Connecticut counties meet eligibility for extended eviction moratorium

News /

DEEP approves permit for CT Port Authority to start filling in around State Pier and help modernize the area

News /

Operation Homefront gives hundreds of backpacks to children in military families in Groton

News /

Lebanon County Fair to go on with COVID protocols in place

News /

Gov. Lamont signs bill to make it easier for military spouses to obtain an occupational license

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss