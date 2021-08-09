Miss America organizers looking for drivers with convertibles to join annual parade in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Organizers of the Miss America competition are looking for anyone in the area that owns a convertible and would be willing to drive it in this year’s “Show Us Your Shoes” parade.

Qualifying drivers who own convertibles will accommodate candidates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as former Miss America titleholders on the parade route.

The parade is happening Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day), from 8 a.m. to noon in Mystic. The route starts at Mystic Aquarium, and it goes to Route 27 via Coogan Boulevard, throughout downtown, and then loops back to the aquarium.

The parade will lead up to the 100th anniversary Miss America competition happening at Mohegan Sun in December.

Drivers must have a valid drivers’ license and liability insurance.

If you are interested in driving your convertible or know someone who might be, contact info@missamerica.org or 609-344-1800.