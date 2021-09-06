Miss America’s “Show us your Shoes” parade happening in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic “Show us your Shoes” parade is making its return to kick off a three-day celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of Miss America.

The parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Labor Day in Mystic. The event will include titleholders from every state, including Washington D.C., who are vying to become the next Miss America.

The Miss America hopefuls will be dressed up with decorated shoes representing something from their home state or a charity they work closely with.

The route starts and ends at Mystic Aquarium, and will loop around Route 27.

News 8 anchor Alyssa Taglia will be hosting the event. Five years ago, she represented Connecticut in the parade dressed in a Yankee Doodle costume, which is Connecticut’s anthem, with pony shoes.

