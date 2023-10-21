NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – An individual reported missing by their family was found dead in Lebanon by State Police Saturday morning.

The family called Troop K in Colchester when the individual first went missing at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle the missing person was driving at the time of their disappearance was located at 3:41a.m. in the area near Savin Lake Park.

The vehicle had left the roadway and traveled into a wooded area. Troopers found the missing individual in the car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations do show any signs of a crime. The investigation is ongoing.