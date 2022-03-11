NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Mitchell College and Electric Boat could soon be benefiting from the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which was just approved by the House of Representatives this week.

Mike Doyle of Reliance Health in Norwich is among many in the state keeping an eye on the massive $1.5 trillion Omnibus Appropriations bill.

“It’s really wonderful to know that it doesn’t matter the size of the town that you’re in if there’s a need there’s help out there,” said Doyle.

Included in the bill which was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives this week and is now before the Senate is $125,000for two substance abuse recovery coaches at Reliance Health.

“It would basically double the staff that we have right now,” said Doyle.

Organizations like Hartford Communities that Care and Mothers United Against Violence are also expected to get a piece of the very big pie as is the City of Hartford which could receive nearly $1.4 million to fund a Youth Violence Prevention and Intervention Program which will focus on young people who may be repeat offenders.

“Recognizing that those young people who are repeat offenders are often young people who have experienced enormous trauma, have enormous instability in their lives, and need to have sustained intervention and support from a whole bunch of different organizations working together,” said Mayor Luke Bronin, (D) Hartford.

Some other bigger ticket items are $2 million to support the remediation and restoration of crumbling foundations and $12.5 billion which would support the building of Virginia class and Columbia class submarines. Much of that work is done at Electric Boat in Groton.

Also in southeastern Connecticut right across the river from Electric Boat on the New London side of the Thames River is Mitchell College which could receive $550,000 to create a digital innovation hub for educational excellence.

“For us it gives us the opportunity to give more and to educate more people in getting them toward post-secondary education and if not to give them credentials to get on their feet, reskill, upskill all those kinds of things,” said Dr. Tracy Espy, President of Mitchell College.

The college could add certifications and badges to its curriculum for people well beyond its campus.