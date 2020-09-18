Mohegan Sun considered as possible site for bubble play in college basketball

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– More college basketball could come to Mohegan Sun if it is picked for bubble play in some upcoming college hoops tournaments.

Tony Christina is one of the owners of Par 4 in Groton. He has eleven TVs and the more sports for him and for Rod Cornish, the owner of Hot Rod Cafe in New London, the better.

“Sports definitely makes a different for us,” said Cornish.

They would like to see Mohegan Sun picked for bubble play in college basketball which could bring three college hoops tournaments usually played in New York City to Uncasville.

“I think it would be good if they do that mainly because so the tournaments could still happen,” said Cornish.

Dave Martinelli, chief marketing officer for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, says “the process is still fluid as it stands and more clarity is likely in the coming days. Mohegan Sun remains uniquely prepared to host additional college basketball this season in a safe and fun environment.”

Mohegan Sun is already set to host the Women’s Big East Tournament this coming March.

The bubble sites allow teams to come to a place to stay and play. Basically they quarantine and play games against each other like in a tournament with little exposure to the outside world.

Of course that means no in person audiences but the casino could still benefit from housing players, coaches, and TV crews. Sports bars may also benefit because they’ll have more sports for their shuttered TVs during this pandemic.

“Be a definite draw because it’s been kind of boring without sports,” said Christina.

“At least the tables that we do have when there’s a sporting event people stay and they’ll watch, they’ll have a couple of beers so and that makes a huge difference,” said Cornish. “I’m excited about it. I hope it happens.”

The tournaments are set to be played in late November and December – the venue though is still not a slam dunk.