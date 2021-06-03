Mohegan Sun offering free shuttle service for train, ferry passengers through Labor Day

New London

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun says it has a new easy way to get people to the casino.

The casino is expanding its shuttle service for people coming into New London on Amtrak, Shoreline East, or the Cross Sound Ferry.

The new shuttle will run from the Transportation Center in New London to the casino and back. It will be a 20-minute trip. It’s free; all you have to do is show your train or ferry ticket to the driver.

The bus will run daily through Labor Day.

