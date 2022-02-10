UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook had a soft opening Thursday.

The casino wanted this up and running just in time for the Big Game. If you go there in person on Sunday, you can bet on any of the 39 kiosks and you can also go to one of the live tellers who can help you if you need some guidance.

“Everything will be open in this room with the exception of food service but we are going to have a buffet on Sunday,” said Brad Bryant, general manager for Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook. “So for Sunday, the seats are $30 but that includes a free buffet. Then the food, the kitchen’s coming soon, and our race book will be opening hopefully in the next two weeks.”

Among the other sports, you can also bet on the Olympics but you cannot place any wagers on sports that are judged like gymnastics or figure skating.

Staff are on hand for those who do not know a lot about sports betting.

Tune in to News 8 at 5 p.m. to hear the full story.