Mohegan Sun preps for next phase of reopening

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun is preparing for its next phase of reopening.

Several restaurants will welcome back customers this week.

Additional shops at the casino will also reopen, and the Sky Tower is accepting more reservations.

“We’ve been ramping up the hotel slowly, so 600 rooms we started with and we weren’t accepting reservations from out of state customers,” said Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun President and General Manager. “We ramped up to 900 last weekend, and we’re gonna get to 1,000 this weekend. We’re now accepting reservations from customers wherever they come from.”

Social distancing measures are still in place.

The casino spent more than $1 million to reopen on June 1.