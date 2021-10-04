Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun has suspended wagering on the WNBA at its brand new sportsbook over concerns of a potential conflict.

The Mohegan Tribe owns the Connecticut Sun.

The issue came up on the first day of legalized sports betting in Connecticut when Governor Ned Lamont opened the Mohegan Sun sportsbook last Thursday by placing a $50 bet on the Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky.

Casino officials said Monday they decided over the weekend to suspend betting on the WNBA playoffs while they work with the league to update their operating procedures.