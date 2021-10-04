Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook

New London

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun has suspended wagering on the WNBA at its brand new sportsbook over concerns of a potential conflict.

The Mohegan Tribe owns the Connecticut Sun.

The issue came up on the first day of legalized sports betting in Connecticut when Governor Ned Lamont opened the Mohegan Sun sportsbook last Thursday by placing a $50 bet on the Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky.

Casino officials said Monday they decided over the weekend to suspend betting on the WNBA playoffs while they work with the league to update their operating procedures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook

News /

CT DPH: Mosquitoes in Voluntown test positive for EEE

News /

Calls about child marijuana exposure rise, expected to increase further once recreational pot is sold in CT

News /

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control removes snake from a woman's car

News /

Niantic man arrested after toddler son found running down street alone

News /

Body of kayaker who went missing at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington recovered

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss