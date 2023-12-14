UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A new restaurant is coming to Mohegan Sun in Spring 2024.

The new restaurant, The Shed, will serve American comfort food including items that are gluten-free, vegetarian or can be easily modified to vegan.

This 8,100-square-foot restaurant will be located next to BALLO Italian Restaurant and across from Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana.

The menu contains a robust list of specialty brunch, lunch and dinner options. Some of the most popular items include skillet mac and cheese, glazed salmon and savory chicken and waffles.