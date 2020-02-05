Mohegan Sun working with DPH to monitor progress of coronavirus

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The coronavirus – a virus that originated in China – continues to concern many here in Connecticut as cases continue to be confirmed in the U.S., and even as close as Boston, MA. Local health officials say any risk to CT residents is relatively low, but many are keeping an eye on the progress of the virus, including Mohegan Sun Casino.

“Currently Mohegan Sun is actively monitoring the coronavirus through our Mohegan Tribal Health Department and also keeping informative communication channels open to team members. Mohegan Tribal Health officials also work in connection with the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health as well as the CDC on serious matters such as these. If there are any confirmed cases of the coronavirus on property Mohegan Sun will take action accordingly.” – Mohegan Sun’s President and General Manager, Jeff Hamilton

News 8 also contacted Foxwoods Resort and Casino and is waiting to hear back.

Local health officials haven’t suggested any additional precautions because of concerns over the coronavirus. They suggest the precautions already taken during flu season, such as washing your hands frequently.