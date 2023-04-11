WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lynn Malerba, the first female chief of the Mohegan Tribe in modern history, is the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut’s Citizen of the Year.

Malerba’s position is a lifetime appointment. She is also the first Native American Treasurer of the United States, meaning that her signature appears on paper money.

“I’m very flattered to receive this award,” Malerba said. “I know many people who have received this award in the past, and they have made such a difference in our community, so that I think is very special, and I’m very honored.”

The award goes to a citizen who has made outstanding contributions on behalf of the civic and business community.