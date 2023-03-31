MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Montville Fire Service responded to a structure fire in the neighborhood of Oakville early Friday morning, saving the building and a neighboring home.

According to fire officials, the MFS responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Beach Lane. Temperatures hovered around 25 degrees as firefighters worked to put out the fire, as well as protect and save a neighboring home.

Photos courtesy Chesterfield Fire Company

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and a Tanker Task Force was dispatched to assist with water supply operations. Officials said firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours; two engines had to return to the scene to extinguish hot spots that were rekindling in the home.

Photos courtesy Chesterfield Fire Company

While extinguishing the fire, one cat was rescued from the blaze.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app