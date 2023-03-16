MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Good things come to those who wait, but the robotics team at Saint Bernard High School in Montville won’t have to.

The Saints are only in their first year as a robotics team and have already earned a spot in the Vex World Championship this April in Dallas, Texas.

William O’Donnell, a sophomore, left a robotics team in Nebraska when he moved to Connecticut.

“Coming here, I realized a new opportunity,” he said. “And I took it, and now we’ve got this great club that’s hopefully gonna be a program just like that in 10 or 12 years.”

The team competed in regionals last weekend, then found out on Monday that they qualified to compete at the world level.

“I was running around in the hallways at schools creaming and yelling excited,” said Ann Marie Jakubielski, the team’s moderator.

More than 2,900 teams from 40 countries have battled for a spot in the tournament.

“The idea that our team, which is fairly new, got an invite to one of these competitions with all these really experienced teams was very exciting,” said Blake Murray, a sophomore on the team.

The team will be heading to Dallas with grant money from Mohegan Sun and the Montville Education Foundation.