MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Montville man has been charged with illegally dealing and manufacturing firearms, according to United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charged Nicholas DeFelice, 31, of Montville with dealing and manufacturing firearms and possessing unregistered firearms.

According to court records, DeFelice allegedly sold firearms without a license between January 2020 and February 2022. On Feb. 16, 2022, DeFeclie was caught with two rifles with barrels less than 16 inches and a silencer, which were not pursuant to the National Firearms Act, authorities said.

The charge of engaging in the business of dealing and manufacturing firearms carries a maximum imprisonment term of five years. While the charge of possession of unregistered firearms carries a maximum imprisonment term of 10 years.

The indictment seeks the forfeiture of more than 50 additional firearms seized from DeFlice on Feb. 17, 2022.

DeFelice was released on a $100,000 bond.



DeFelice pleaded not guily to the charges before United States Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector in New Haven on Wednesday.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).