Montville Police receive ‘love letters’ from sixth graders

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Letters of appreciation have been arriving at Montville Police Department all week.

Tuesday morning, one special letter from a sixth grader was posted to the department’s facebook page.

Some Love Letters from some 6th graders. Posted by Montville CT Police Department on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

“Thank you for the strength you give to us every day. You are very brave. I could never do what you do every day,” the letter reads.

“There are about 25 letters,” said Officer Karen Aleshire, “They all stand out in their own ways, there’s nice little moments in every single one of these letters.”

“When we go out and help people, we don’t always get recognition, so it’s nice to see, especially from a child,” said Officer Stephen Fazzino, “so hopefully we can continue to be good role models for them and give them whatever they need.”

The letters came from a class St. Bridget’s Academy in Cheshire. Their teacher asked them write letters to first-responders as a writing assignment on September 11.

As the letter made its way though Montvale public safety, first responders like 911 dispatcher Jonathan Leonard were moved. “It’s rewarding, this is what we do and why we do it,” he said.

The department will post a new love letter letter every day.